Youth Commission Prepares For Approval

Nevada County’s new Youth Commission has been busy, since school was out, developing its structure and design. It’ll be presented for approval at the Board of Supervisors August eighth meeting. And several of the fourteen student interns spoke on “KNCO: Insight” on Monday. Adam Lee said the Commission won’t necessarily be advising the Board on new resources for teens….

Youth commissions are encouraged to participate in community service and volunteering, as well as in community events around relevant issues. Also, to initiate educational campaigns. Being a member also allows for professional development, encouraging young people to pursue a career in the public sector, and participate in local civic activities. Commission Coordinator Jeff Dellis said they’ve already broadened his perspective…

Officials say the Youth Commission is a resource that provides them with a voice in the political process and community input for local government.