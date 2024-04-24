Youth Commission Seeking New Members

With the school year coming to an end in the near future, new members are being sought for the next Nevada County Youth Commission. The commission is looking for 14 to 19 year-olds who live in the county and/or are enrolled in the local school system. The group serves as a bridge between young people and the Board of Supervisors. Commissioners serve one-year terms but can also serve as many as four terms. And the county’s new Youth Leadership Project Coordinator, Jeff Dellis, says 12 of the 18 current members intend to stay on for at least another year, leaving six openings…

And Dellis says he expects an even more interest in the years ahead, as more teens understand the nature of the job. And even though the first Commission wasn’t seated until December, Dellis says they’ve left quite an impression with county staff…

The deadline to apply is May seventh, with interviews scheduled May 16th through the 21st. Offers to serve will be made May 29th through the 31st. And the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to confirm appointments on June 25th.