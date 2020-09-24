Youth Hub Being Set Up At The Fairgrounds

A temporary youth hub for distance learning and COVID-safe social activities is being set up at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, starting next month. County Supervisors have given the go-ahead to negotiate a lease agreement not exceeding 450-thousand dollars, with part of the money coming from the county’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. Social activities could include after school clubs, which would be supervised by the Friendship Club/NEO organization. Executive Director Jennifer Singer tells the Board it will help fill a critical need…

County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says it’s great to have more internet access for families…

The lease would run from October first through June 15th of next year, the scheduled end of the school year. The Fairgrounds has been hit hard, as they were unable to hold their single-largest event, the County Fair, this year and have seen their revenues drastically reduced, due to prohibitions against large-scale events. County officials also believe Fairground facilities could be leveraged to offer important community services, such as opening up the main grounds for recreational use, including walking and bike riding.