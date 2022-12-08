Youth Leadership Award Announced At Supes Meeting

This year’s Youth Leadership Award was also announced at this week’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting. And it goes to Bear River High School senior Liam Marchi. It’s in Supervisor Ed Scofield’s district, who made the presentation. He said the award recognizes Liam’s excellence in academics, athletics, theatre, and student body government…

Liam told the Board he is planning a military career…

Liam was also elected this fall as the Associated Student Body president. Before that, he was nominated to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership seminar and was selected for American Legion Boys State, two prestigious opportunities for young leaders. He’s also been an enthusiastic leader in his theatre production class and has constructed large props for school dances. And Liam also excels in soccer, trap shooting, and track and field. He is a squad leader and captain of his trap shooting team, which has ranked number-one in the state for four years in a row.