Youth Make 9/11 Connections

Posted: Sep. 13, 2021 6:30 AM PDT

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the horrible attacks on 9-11-2001. The drama of two aircraft lodged in the side of the World Trade Center in New York, a crash in a field in Pennsylvania, and a plane into the Pentagon in Washington DC… all part of an orchestrated attack on the United States of America, played out on live television. Most adults can tell you where the were and what they were doing the moment they learned of the attacks. Supervisor Dan Miller’s closing his remarks with a version of a common mantra following the attacks….

 

But how do youth in Nevada County view the events of 9-11… none of them were even born yet. Members of Boy Scout Troup 24 in Nevada City were assisting with ceremonies at the Veterans Hall in Grass Valley.

 

The young scouts making connection between past and present.

 

The scouts also recognizing the opportunity to learn form history to make the future better.

 

Another example of Nevada County youth stepping up to support community.
For any interested youth, Troup 24 meets at Pioneer Park in the Seaman’s Lodge on Tuesday from 7 to 8:30PM.

