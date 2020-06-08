< Back to All News

Youth Take Action in Local Protest

Posted: Jun. 8, 2020 12:24 AM PDT

As the Nevada County community rallies behind Black Lives Matter, racial injustice, and the death of George Floyd, children are joining the cause and sharing ther concerns. Sunday, at a protest in Nevada City, a number of youth were present- many only ten and eleven years old … and when asked why they were there, they clearly stated their intentions.

Listen to Young Protesters

One teenager pointed out that Nevada County is predominantly white and it is important for the county to be part of the solution.

Listen to Tee n Protester

The young protesters were knowledgeable about the issue and willing to step up and help solve the problem.

