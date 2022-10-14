Yuba Fest Returns For 2022

Yuba Fest is back for 2022. It’s another celebration of the Yuba River on Saturday and Sunday. Bear Yuba Land Trust Community Engagement Manager, Aleena Church, says they’ll be among nature-loving groups attending on Saturday, handing out information…

It’s hosted by the Northern California Council of Fly Fishers International…

On Sunday there’s also a Salmon Tour Raft Trip. There’s also a Saturday Evening Social from 5 to 8 that includes a barbecue dinner, live music, and storytelling. The theme is Gathering the Clan. The Yuba Fest Clan is made up of people who enjoy, recreate, and work to protect the Yuba River and other rivers like it in California. Activities begin Saturday at 10am and end at 8pm. It’s 10am to 4pm on Sunday. To check on ticket prices and availability, go to the Yuba Fest website.