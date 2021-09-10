Yuba River Cleanup A Multi-Day Event Again

The traditional one-day Yuba River Cleanup event is back this year and scheduled for Saturday, the 18th. But the South Yuba River Citizens League is also keeping the multi-day format intact, to help address any pandemic distancing concerns. And that starts Saturday, September 11th. SYRCL Community Engagement Manager, Daniel Belshe, says volunteers on those days can register for a site and time for what’s termed a “self-guided” cleanup. The hope is that this will allow more groups to get involved, like schools, community organizations, and clubs. Part of the focus is on the growing amount of trash in recent years from the surge of outside visitors…

click to listen to Daniel Belshe

Belshe says more debris was collected last year, with a 12-day format, especially single-use material that could be recycled, as well as what’s called “micro trash”…

click to listen to Daniel Belshe

Belshe says SYRCL’s Cleanup has extended to over 30 locations in recent years, making it the largest in California. That also includes dump sites and abandoned encampments. Special groups of volunteers have hauled big items, like refrigerators, couches, and old tires, out of these sites.