Yuba River Cleanup Again Yields Tons of Trash

More garbage has been pulled from the Yuba and Bear River watersheds, thanks to about seven to eight hundred volunteers that participated in the 21st annual Yuba River Cleanup Day, organized by the South Yuba River Citizens League…

Listen to Daniel Belshe 1

SYRCL’s Community Engagement Manager Daniel Belshe says there were a lot of the usual cigarette butts, beer cans, and soda bottles, but there will also several larger and more unusual items…

Listen to Daniel Belshe 2

And the most unusual thing?…

Listen to Daniel Belshe 3

Belshe says that was hauled out of the river at Jones Bar. The cleanup took place at sites stretching from Donner Summit to Marysville, and they are still counting the poundage from some of those sites. In the 21 years, volunteers have pulled over ten tons of trash out of the water.

