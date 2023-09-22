< Back to All News

Yuba River Cleanup Day is Saturday

Sep. 22, 2023

With the busy summer recreation season behind us on the South Yuba River, it’s once again time to clean up all the trash and debris left behind. SYRCL’s 26th Annual Cleanup Day is on Saturday. Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says over 500 had registered, as of Thursday, which is a good number. But she’s hoping another 200 or so will sign up through the link on their website, or by calling them…

There are 30-plus sites and over 80 miles of to cover. SYRCL says in the last few years the river has been enjoyed by over 800-thousand people each summer. But Davis indicates that visitation was likely down a bit, which may also mean a little less to pick up and dispose of…

Yuba River Cleanup Day is from 9am to noon on Saturday. And, as always, there’s also a Volunteer Appreciation Party, which includes a free lunch for registrants, at Pioneer Park, from noon to 3pm.

