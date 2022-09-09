Yuba River Cleanup Week Begins

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s annual cleanup is turning 25 this year, as it begins its 8-day run on Saturday. The first seven days are self-guided cleanups at various locations, with the traditional community-wide event on the following Saturday, the 17th. SYRCL Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says the format, adopted during the pandemic, to improve social-distancing, has resulted in even more debris and trash removal. That includes over 12-thousand-500 pounds a year ago by over 400 volunteers at 19 sites. And this year they expect 450 to 600 volunteers at over 30 sites. You can still register on the SYRCL website, if you’d like to join them…

click to listen to Maddie Davis

In the last few years, Davis says the Yuba River has been enjoyed by over 800-thousand people each summer. The event is timed to take place after the peak of the season, to maximize how much can be disposed off. She says cigarette butts are always a common sight…

click to listen to Maddie Davis

The week will culminate in a volunteer appreciation celebration on the 17th.