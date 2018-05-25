Yuba River Conditions Still Treacherous

A year ago, the South Yuba River was flowing so high, fast, and cold, from record rains and heavy snow melt, that park officials were discouraging people from swimming until later in the summer. Going into this water recreation season, Chief State Parks Ranger Matt Green says flows are not as swift…

click to listen to Ranger Green

Green says water temperatures are only in the upper 50’s to low-60’s right now and won’t likely be significantly warmer for another month or so, with flows also dropping more. He says a greater concern each summer is river users who are from outside the area…

click to listen to Ranger Green

But, overall, Green says it’s going to be another great season for people wanting to hang out at South Yuba River State Park, with good flows expected to last all summer. If you happen to fall into unexpectedly cold water, you should do control breathing and not gasp, if you can help it. It takes less than half a cup of water in a person’s lungs to drown. Stay afloat with the help of a life jacket, regain control of breathing, and keep your head above the water, in view of rescuers.