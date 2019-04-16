< Back to All News

Yuba River Still Dangerous Over Spring Break

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 12:25 AM PDT

With drier and much warmer weather expected for the rest of the spring break, a surge of visitors to the Yuba River is expected. But the State Department of Parks and the South Yuba River Citizens League says the higher, swifter, and colder flows you often find after a snowy winter are expected to last well into the summer. So SYRCL’s Community Engagement Manager, Daniel Belshe, says they’re recommending that you stay out of the water…

click to listen to Daniel Belshe

Each year, there are an estimated 700-thousand visitors to South Yuba River State Park. Belshe says this is the beginning of a month long campaign about river safety. He says SYRCL’s volunteer ambassadors made a special appearance last weekend at the Highway 49 crossing to get the word out…

click to listen to Daniel Belshe

But due to staffing issues, river ambassadors are not normally staffed regularly at the most popular recreation spots until Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. And they are only there on weekends. The next chance to become an ambassador will be on Saturday, May 18th, from 5:30 to 8:30pm at SYRCL’s Nevada City office, at 313 Railroad Avenue.

