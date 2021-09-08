Yuba River Visitation Impacts Meeting

South Yuba River visitation has not only increased dramatically in the last couple of years, but over the last decade as well. And that’s also raised more concerns about the health of the river from community members. So the South Yuba River Citizens League and YubaNet are co-hosting a virtual Town Hall Wednesday evening, September 8th. SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Manager, Betsy Brunner, says probably the most calls and emails they’ve received is regarding fire-risky behavior…

Other concerns include trash and vehicle and parking congestion. But Brunner says solutions are a challenge, with several different agencies managing these public lands…

The virtual Town Hall will begin with a brief presentation about this year’s statistics related to visitor impacts. The event will also function to inform a survey SYRCL plans to launch later in the month that will give community members a chance to provide additional feedback. The data collected will be presented to the Yuba River Public Safety Cohort and distributed to the public through an online booklet in early November. It will also be used to inform future decisions about managing river use. It starts at 6, with registration through either YubaNet or SYRCL.