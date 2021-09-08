< Back to All News

Yuba River Visitation Impacts Meeting

Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 12:05 AM PDT

South Yuba River visitation has not only increased dramatically in the last couple of years, but over the last decade as well. And that’s also raised more concerns about the health of the river from community members. So the South Yuba River Citizens League and YubaNet are co-hosting a virtual Town Hall Wednesday evening, September 8th.  SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Manager, Betsy Brunner, says probably the most calls and emails they’ve received is regarding fire-risky behavior…

click to listen to Betsy Brunner

Other concerns include trash and vehicle and parking congestion. But Brunner says solutions are a challenge, with several different agencies managing these public lands…

click to listen to Betsy Brunner

The virtual Town Hall will begin with a brief presentation about this year’s statistics related to visitor impacts. The event will also function to inform a survey SYRCL plans to launch later in the month that will give community members a chance to provide additional feedback. The data collected will be presented to the Yuba River Public Safety Cohort and distributed to the public through an online booklet in early November. It will also be used to inform future decisions about managing river use. It starts at 6, with registration through either YubaNet or SYRCL.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha