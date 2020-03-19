Yuba-Sutter Residents Urged To Stay Home

Yuba and Sutter Counties have joined Sacramento and a number of other areas around the state that’s now under what’s effectively a shelter-in-place directive. It takes effect at midnight tonight. Bi-County Health Officer, Doctor Phoung Luu says residents should stay at home except to engage in what’s termed “essential activities”…

Luu says although there are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in Yuba and Sutter Counties, their proximity to Sacramento leaves her extremely concerned. She says Sacramento has experienced a near tripling of cases in the last few days.