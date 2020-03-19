< Back to All News

Yuba-Sutter Residents Urged To Stay Home

Posted: Mar. 19, 2020 1:58 PM PDT

Yuba and Sutter Counties have joined Sacramento and a number of other areas around the state that’s now under what’s effectively a shelter-in-place directive. It takes effect at midnight tonight. Bi-County Health Officer, Doctor Phoung Luu says residents should stay at home except to engage in what’s termed “essential activities”…

click to listen to Phoung Luu

Luu says although there are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in Yuba and Sutter Counties, their proximity to Sacramento leaves her extremely concerned. She says Sacramento has experienced a near tripling of cases in the last few days.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha