Yuba Watershed Institute Gets Award

The Yuba Watershed Institute says they’re concerned with the sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of long-term biological diversity of the river. And at their core is a cooperative agreement with the Bureau of Land Management and the Timber Farmers Guild of North America for the management of more than 32-hundred acres of public lands in Nevada County. And now BLM spokesman Phillip Oviatt says they’ve presented the Conservation Leadership Partner Award to the Institute…

click to listen to Phillip Oviatt

Oviatt says the Institute’s forest health projects have been recognized for their attentiveness to resource protection, including methods to reduce the spread of weeds, enhance native and rare plant communities, and improve wildlife habitat. They were founded in 1990…

click to listen to Phillip Oviatt

And Oviatt says the partnership with BLM continues to expand from the Inimim Community Forest, where it began, to Round Mountain and the Little Deer Creek Resiliency project. That’s also with financial support of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, Cal Fire, and other local organizations.