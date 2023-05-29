< Back to All News

Yuba Watershed Institute Gets Award

Posted: May. 29, 2023 12:07 AM PDT

The Yuba Watershed Institute says they’re concerned with the sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of long-term biological diversity of the river. And at their core is a cooperative agreement with the Bureau of Land Management and the Timber Farmers Guild of North America for the management of more than 32-hundred acres of public lands in Nevada County. And now BLM spokesman Phillip Oviatt says they’ve presented the Conservation Leadership Partner Award to the Institute…

click to listen to Phillip Oviatt

Oviatt says the Institute’s forest health projects have been recognized for their attentiveness to resource protection, including methods to reduce the spread of weeds, enhance native and rare plant communities, and improve wildlife habitat. They were founded in 1990…

click to listen to Phillip Oviatt

And Oviatt says the partnership with BLM continues to expand from the Inimim Community Forest, where it began, to Round Mountain and the Little Deer Creek Resiliency project. That’s also with financial support of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, Cal Fire, and other local organizations.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha