Yubadocs Clinicians Hired By Dignity Health

Some good news for thousands of area residents unhappy with the permanent closure of Yubadocs Urgent Care. After negotiations were terminated with the owners of that building in the Fowler Center, Dignity Health has announced that they’ve hired all the clinicians. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, says they’ll be joining Dignity Health’s primary care practice on Sierra College Road, on May first…

Doctor Neeley says the clinic will offer online scheduling and same-day appointments Monday through Saturday….

Neeley says that’ll also help reduce the pressure on the hospital’s emergency room. And he says the hospital also plans to expand their services to offer walk-in urgent care appointments in the coming months. Yubadocs was shut down weeks ago, when it appeared that Dignity Health was going to take over operations, and allow time for remodeling. But they were uable to complete an agreement on lease terms.