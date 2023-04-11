Yubadocs Closing Permanently

Dignity Health has announced that it will not be acquiring Yubadocs Urgent Care. So that means the facility, which opened in 2000, is now closed permanently. A couple of weeks ago, the co-owners stated that lease negotiations were wrapping up and the facility would re-open early this month, after some remodeling. But talks regarding terms have apparently fallen through. One of the longtime patients was Janet Cohen. She authored a letter signed by around 250 people, expressing their concerns and urging an agreement between Dignity Health and the owners of the Fowler Center. But Cohen was among those helping to remove equipment and furniture from the building…

Cohen says that means many urgent care patients will only have the option of the often-busy and more expensive emergency room at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She says the co-owners wanted to retire, including Doctor Roger Hicks…

Dignity Health officials were not available for comment. But they also said in their announcement that they were, quote, “exploring options to expand these types of services”. Owners of the Fowler Center did not return a call for comment.