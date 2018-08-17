Yubadocs part of national diabetes study

A Grass Valley urgent care facility is one of only 12 in the country chosen for a diabetes screening study. The owner of Yubadocs, Doctor Roger Hicks, says millions have diabetes and millions more are at risk of developing it. But about half of them don’t know it. And Hicks says many people with pre-diabetes develop Type 2 within 10 years…

Hicks says the study will include about five-thousand participants, including about 250 at Yubadocs, who meet the criteria….

Hicks says anyone 44 and older is eligible. And people 18 to 44 years old who have self-reported risk factors for cardiovascular disease, along with either an elevated body mass index or high blood pressure, can also qualify for a free screening. Blood is taken with only a pin prick on a finger, with immediate results. Hicks says the screenings are expected to end by around the end of October.