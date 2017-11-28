YubaNet Co-Founder Gets Community Service Award

The editor and co-founder of YubaNet is this year’s recipient of an award from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. Pascale Fusshoeller is getting the Elza Kilroy Award for outstanding community service. The award was established in 1969. 30 years later, Fusshoeller says YubaNet was created, originally, as a community calendar to help the numerous non-profit groups get publicity for their events…

The Chamber of Commerce says they selected Fusshoeller for the award, to honor her dedication to Nevada City…

Fusshoeller lives in the Lake Vera area, near the confluence of Rock Creek and the Yuba River, which is where the name YubaNet came from. She’ll receive the award, along with recipients of several other awards, during the Chamber’s 116th Annual Installation and Awards Dinner on February 3rd.