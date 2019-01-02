YubaNet Running 25-Part Fire Preparedness Series

The Camp Fire in Butte County has served as a wakeup call to all of us in Nevada County how important wildfire preparedness is to our daily lives, and our friends over at YubaNet are putting together a guide to help you be ready for the next fire season. Pascale Fusshoeller is known for all the latest fire news, and is publishing a 25-part series on fire preparedness. She says she got the idea when they did a town hall at the Rood Center last month, and got an overflow crowd…

Listen to Pascale Fusshoeller 1

She says she also got about two-thousand e-mails with fire-related questions. The series, which has already begun, has broken things down into short bits of things you can do each week…

Listen to Pascale Fusshoeller 2

The 25 parts once a week has the series finishing in May, right before the peek fire season starts. Pascale says it will also get a little more dynamic as the series goes on…

Listen to Pascale Fusshoeller 3

Each new part will be posted on yubanet.com Mondays at 7am. Look under ‘Ready for Fire Season’. They are up to Part Four, but it won’t take long to catch up with the first three.

–gf