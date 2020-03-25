YubaNet to Host Virtual Town Hall Thursday

She’s calling it a ‘Virtual Town Hall’. YubaNet’s Pascale Fusshoeller is organizing a teleconference with several local officials on the status of the coronavirus outbreak, and there will be opportunities for the public to ask questions or make comments, all online. The event is tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon, and she has several guests lined up….

There will also be a representative from the Office of Emergency Services, Sierra Business Council, and others. If you just want to watch or listen, it will be streamed live on YubaNet and Youtube. If you want to participate, the event is being done via Zoom, and all you have to do is go to YubaNet for login information…

Fusshoeller envisions doing these virtual town halls once a week during the coronavirus crisis. She says it’s her job…

She says she’ll narrow things down to specific topics in the coming weeks. The town hall is (tomorrow) from noon to 1:30pm.

