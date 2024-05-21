Zero Emission Vehicles Ahead For Nevada County

Nevada County officials say when it’s time to replace medium and heavy-duty vehicles, like buses and dump trucks, they plan to transition to zero-emissions. Details were laid out in a draft plan the Board of Supervisors heard and accepted at last week’s meeting. Chris White, with Frontier Energy Consulting, told the Board that it’s the reality for the future, but it’ll continue to move forward in fits and starts for the forseeable future…

click to listen to Chris White

A staff report says the county faces an estimated 10-million dollars in additional vehicle replacement costs over 29 years, to make the change. However, that total could be reduced by grants, vouchers, or tax credits that staff hopes to pursue. But when pressed by County Supervisor Heidi Hall, who is part of the budget committee, Public Works Director George Schureck admits it’ll be a very competitive process to find enough money…

click to listen to George Schureck

The county is also planning to add 159 charging stations at 16 locations. But the installation cost estimates are not included. However, a full transition to zero emission vehicles could have a projected fuel savings of 16-million dollars.