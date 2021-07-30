Zero Homeless Veterans Goal Gets Boost

Earlier this month, Nevada County was welcomed into a cohort of 80 communities nationwide who say they’re in the last mile of ending homelessness for a specific population. And the focus is on veterans, where the homeless population has dropped below 30. The goal is to get to zero by Veterans Day. And the effort has now gotten a boost. The Friends of Nevada County Military has pledged to double any donations to the Hospitality House Veterans Housing Program of up to 25-thousand dollars. That starts Sunday, August first, and goes through August 11th. Hospitality House Development Director, Ashley Quadros, says that’s eleven days, since Veterans Day is November 11th…

The two groups came together to establish the program on Veterans Day last year. Quadros says it also helps surviving family members and provides safety net care…

Donations can be mailed to Hospitality House or made on their web site. You can also call them (615-0852).