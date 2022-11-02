< Back to All News

Zero Precipitation In October 2nd Time 3 Years

Posted: Nov. 2, 2022 12:54 AM PDT

After having the wettest one on record a year ago, the Grass Valley area had a completely dry October this year. The seasonal average is two-and-a-half inches. But National Weather Service Meteorologist Emily Heller says that’s the sixth time that’s happened since the 1960’s…

click to listen to Emily Heller

And we’ve had two dry Octobers in just the last three years, with the previous one in 2020. The previous four were in 2002, 1995, 1978, and 1966. Meanwhile, thanks mostly to the huge atmospheric river, precipitation in October of 2021 was 14-point-9 inches. The last time Grass Valley had measurable rain this year was on September 20th, when we got an inch. The official start of the water year is October first. Meanwhile, November is off to a promising start. Heller says Tuesday’s system was a little more impressive and, also important, colder…

click to listen to Emily Heller

And Heller says there’s another possibility of precipitation this weekend, perhaps on Sunday. The seasonal average for November in Grass Valley is five-and-a-half inches.

