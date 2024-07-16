Zero Transmission Transition Plan Finalized

Final approval of a zero emission transition plan for Nevada County’s vehicle fleet was passed by the Board of Supervisors at their recent meeting. Only minor changes were made to the plan since it was first discussed in late May. The county faces an estimated 10-million dollars in additional vehicle replacement costs over the next 29 years. The total could be reduced by grants, vouchers, or tax credits. But that’s considered a very competitive process. Meanwhile, Supervisor Hardy Bullock wondered about the merits of all-electric versus hybrids…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

The California Air Resources Board says small counties, including Nevada County, are permitted to delay implementation of the requirements until 2027, when 100-percent of new medium and heavy-duty fleets no longer be completely gas-powered. Supervisor Heidi Hall said that sounds reasonable, as long as the county doesn’t lose money or have to spend it too quickly…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

But cost increases could also be offset by projected fuel savings of over 18-million dollars, according to a county staff report.