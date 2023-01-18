< Back to All News

Zip Books Pgm Returns To NevCo Libraries

Posted: Jan. 18, 2023 12:56 AM PST

It was popular during the pandemic, when libraries were shut down, and now it’s back for a limited time. Nevada County Librarian Nick Wilczek says they’ve received another round of funding for the Zip Books program from the California State Library. He says it’s a way for you to request books and audiobooks that local branches don’t own. They’re delivered free directly to your home, using Amazon Prime…

And once the book is returned, Wilczek says it can be added to a library collection…

The book must also be available through Amazon and cost no more than 50 dollars, or 75 dollars for audiobooks or foreign language items. Wilczek says Zip Books will be available until the current round of funding runs out.

