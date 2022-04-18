Zip Program Returns To County Libraries

It was originally offered during the libraries’ extended shutdowns, because of the pandemic. And now, although for a more limited time, the popular Zip Book program is returning to Nevada County branches, starting April 18th. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it greatly expands selections for patrons of smaller libraries, such as the ones here…

And there’s nearly an unlimited number of titles available of what are new editions, also including recent releases. After a request is received, the library orders the item, which is shipped directly to the user’s home. And Wilczek says when the user returns it, it’s added to the library’s collection for others to borrow…

But you don’t have a lot of time to take advantage of the Zip program, with this grant cycle ending on June 30th. Orders can be placed on line or by calling a library branch.