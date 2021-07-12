Zonehaven Supports Fire Evacuation

The recent implementation of the Zonehaven tool as part of the communication arsenal of the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is proving integral in helping law enforcement evacuate specific areas during a wildfire or other emergency. On a recent KNCO Insight, Sheriff Shannan Moon says the Zonehaven tool streamlines efficiency during an incident which already increases stress levels of first responders and it is easy for residents to get connected to it.

She says it was used just last week during the Brewer Incident in Alta Sierra.

She says the coordination between fire agencies, law enforcement, and County OES is enhanced by the new technology.

Zonehaven is integrated with CODE RED which is the communication tool used to notify western county residents of emergency situations. More information is available on ReadyNevadaCounty.com or myNevadaCounty.com