Zoom Series For Seniors Sedentary From COVID

Posted: Jan. 21, 2021 12:23 AM PST

With limited opportunities to socialize and recreate outside the home during the pandemic, it’s been especially difficult for seniors to avoid sedentary lifestyles. The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Falls Prevention Coalition has, traditionally, offered all-day in-person programs designed to improve mobility and mental well-being. But, with COVID restrictions, Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker says they’re now offering what’s called a “Staying Active as We Age” Zoom Series for the next four Fridays.

Parker says in a matter of weeks, particularly for older adults, muscles can become weak, there’s weight gain, and aches and pains can begin to set in, leading to further immobility…

For Part One of the series, on Friday, you can learn about depression and how it’s related to falls prevention. Parker says these are safe and easy workouts that can be done in as little as 30 minutes. That’s from 10:30am to 11:30am and you can register through the Foundation’s website.

