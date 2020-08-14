Holbrooke Reopening Announced

A more than two-year painstaking transformation of the Holbrooke Hotel is nearing completion. Acme Hospitality, which has been spearheading the project, has announced the 28-room hotel is scheduled to reopen in September. Grass Valley City Councilman Howard Levine and his late wife, Peggy, operated the 158-year-old landmark, from 1990 to 2002…

In a news release, Acme Hospitality says the project team has uncovered and restored countless details that had been neglected during the hotel’s long history, including vintage lighting fixtures and underground tunnels used for transporting gold through town. The original bar has been restored and the restaurant will open onto a fully redone outdoor patio. The release doesn’t say if the restaurant will be available right away, with indoor dining under a statewide coronavirus prohibition. But Levine says he doesn’t think that would pose a significant limitation…

The same team that’s rennovated the Holbrooke also continues restoration of the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City, which, officials say, is expected to open late this year.