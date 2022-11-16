Measure V Trailing More In First Election Update

The first post-election vote update has been released by the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. And it shows Measure V, the county’s proposed half-cent sales tax increase, is still trailing. And the margin has widened. On election night, there were 345 more “no” votes. But now the opposition has widened to 712 votes. Meanwhile, there have been no changes in the outcome of the major races, including for the District Three seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, to replace Dan Miller, where Lisa Swarthout still has a substantial lead over Patti Ingram-Spencer. Also no reversals for Grass Valley City Council and a somewhat tight contest for the Area 2 seat on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, where Wendy Willoughby has widened her lead over incumbent Stephanie Lieschman. Around 55-hundred total ballots were counted, still leaving around 12-thousand-500 left to be tallied. The next update is on Friday.