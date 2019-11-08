< Back to All News

Sugarloaf Trail Hits A Hiccup

Posted: Nov. 8, 2019 12:00 PM PST

The proposed Sugarloaf Trail in Nevada City has hit a hiccup as plans to begin work on the project may be delayed. During the Announcement agenda item at the Nevada City City Council meeting, council member Duane Strawser brought up the fact that the Bear Yuba Land Trust, the organization taking the lead on trail constuction, says they are not comfortable moving ahead because of the homeless population occupying the area.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser says he went up the trail earlier this week and was astonished by what he discovered.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Current law states that homelessness is not a crime, and a city cannot keep people from camping on public property unless they have a place to move them.
City Manager Catrina Olsen sasy another issue is the hazardous waste cleanup.
Olsen say she is going to reach out to the Land Trust and staff to clarify concerns and see if a solution can be developed. Strawser also suggested reaching out to the county to see if there are any legal options that can be implemented.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha